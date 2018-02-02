Mahalia Pairs Up With Little Simz On 'Proud Of Me'

When an artist first emerges each step is vitally important.

The first show, the first recording, the first release - first impressions count, and they count even more when you're ambitious.

Each step Mahalia has taken so far has been perfect. Live, she's a precocious, ambitious performer, and this is matched by her studio work.

New single 'Proud Of Me' is an important step forward, with Mahalia working alongside one of the best MCs in the country, Little Simz.

Mahalia explains...

I wrote this tune not long before my Birthday last year. It the first time in my short music career that I had stepped out on my own. I stumbled for a while I think... tried to get my priorities straight.

But, once I understood that, everything kind of fell in to place. The one thing I have always said that makes me truly happy is knowing that my family, friends and you guys are proud of what I have achieved.

I've always wanted to work with Lil Simz. So, this was crazy for me. She gave me all the extra magic that I needed.

Tune in now.