Magique Drops Dreamy New Cut 'Unexpected Friends'

Rising songwriter Magique has shared dreamy new song 'Unexpected Friends'.

Real name CJ Pandit, the electronic talent seems to let his songwriting sink deeper than most, openly emotive and wonderfully melodic.

Taking his time, each single presents some form of development, and it's fascinating to watch his ideas come into bloom.

New single 'Unexpected Friends' was born from a frenetic period of creativity, with Magique able to use Foals' Oxford studio as a part-time base.

Reflecting on the changes in his life and those who stuck with him, the song is a drifting ode to companionship delivered with real poetry.

"'Unexpected Friends' is about the whole cycle of friendships and how they end up overlapping and morphing into something quite beautiful," explains Magique. "It’s easy to take your circles for granted and how these people came to be around you, so I just wanted to write a love letter to the people that stick by me."

Tune in now.

Catch Magique at the following shows:

May

5 Leeds Live At Leeds Festival

6 Handmade Festival

July

20 Truck Festival

