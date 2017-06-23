Magic Wands Nail That Dreamy Pop Sound On 'DNA'

Los Angeles pop pairing Magic Wands have a deeply sensual sound.

Each song is impeccably produced, a neat, tight, well-pieced together mini epic with a tasty after-bite.

Debut album 'Abrakadabra' will be released this summer, following support slots alongside The Horrors, The Black Keys, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Raconteurs, and more.

We're able to share punchy new song 'DNA', a dreamy pop nugget that delves into the inner fabric of a love affair.

Magic Wands: “The idea for the song was about a couple in love running from being observed by aliens. They are fascinated by their chemistry and want to capture them and study their DNA.”

Tune in now.

