Machinedrum Launches New Label IAMSIAM

Record labels are some of the most important creative hubs in music.

A label is more than just the means of release - it's a curatorial site, a means of bringing together like-minds to produce something vivid, something new.

Machinedrum has worked with his fair share of labels. As a producer and collaborator Travis Stewart has released on countless imprints, yet he's always harboured an ambition to strike out on his own.

It's this thirst that drives IAMSIAM: a brand new venture, it finds Machinedrum acting as the head of his very own label.

Yet he's not just the boss - as a producer, Machinedrum will set the tone for the label; as a curator, his taste will fuse disparate elements into something new.

Machinedrum tells Clash: “This is a huge milestone for me. I’ve wanted to start my own label ever since I learned what one was back when I was a kid. IAMSIAM feels more like a family than a label to me. All the music we are releasing is created by close friends of mine which makes it a super special and a personal thing for me. It’s also an opportunity for me to showcase the myriad of collaborations I’m involved in as most of the releases are produced by me.”

IAMSIAM launches with a single from Rochelle Jordan, matching the feel of classic 90s R&B to cutting edge production.

The tempo shift - that gorgeous vocal set against 170BPM production - is only one aspect of the songwriting, with 'How U Want It' opening up an enormously stylish alternate universe.

A stunning introduction, you can check out 'How I Want It' below.

Photographer: Easton Schirra

Styling: Alexis Bergens

Makeup: Sean Harris for M.A.C. Cosmetics