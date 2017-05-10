Mabel Launches New Mixtape 'Ivy To Roses'

Mabel has launches plans for new mixtape 'Ivy To Roses'.

The London newcomer is back, with her latest project set to arrive in a matter of days.

New mixtape 'Ivy To Roses' drops on October 13th, and it's another bold step forward from the alt-pop artist.

‘Ivy to Roses’, says Mabel, is “another piece of the puzzle. It’s collection of songs that I love and want the world to hear right now. This is only the beginning of my journey but I want people to feel part of the evolution of my music, which is why I’m putting another project out now.”

New track 'Begging' is online now, a powerful return marked by the determination to get over a troubled relationship and "see ya begging".

Tune in now.

