MØ Shares New Song 'Nostalgia'

Norwegian pop heroine MØ has shared new song 'Nostalgia'.

The sensational songwriter - and recent Clash cover star - is flying out to the UK, with her latest tour opening in just a few hours.

With fan excitement at fever pitch MØ has shared a brand new song - and it's a fond look back.

Stellar pop with a juicy chorus, 'Nostalgia' features a lyric video curated by the singer's own parents, and it's an oddly touching watch.

Featuring family snapshots from childhood and teenage years, it's a neat and somewhat intimate glimpse into the Norwegian artist's life.

Check it out now.

Catch MØ at the following shows:

March

30 Birmingham O2 Institute*

31 Glasgow O2 ABC*

April

4 London O2 Academy Brixton*^

5 Norwich UEA*

7 Bristol O2 Academy*

*supported by Skott

^supported by Anna of the North

