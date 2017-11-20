Mélat Finds Peace Within Chaos In New Track 'Worries (Revelation 8:3)'

Ethiopian-Austinite songstress Mélat and Californian beatmaker Jansport J have long been bonding over melodies and rhythms, forming a chemistry that only comes with time. While individually they proudly embrace traditional forms, her R&B vocals and his boom bap beats, their fusion is always refreshing and contemporary.

As they prepare to release a new album, ‘Move Me II: The Present’, next week, the duo are offering up ‘Worries (Revelation 8:3)’ which they describe as the “most political” record on the album, exploring the duality of finding peace within chaos.

The track sees Mélat reflecting on various forms of love - for family, a lover and humanity in general - over Jansport’s reflective keys and knocking drums.

“‘Worries (Revelation 8:3)’ is a vent of the worries that live in my mind,” says Mélat of the track. “The song portrays the love I have for people around me and those who may come into my future. The song is about the people who look like me, talk like me, and share a common history with me yet they face burdens I will never have to face while I am powerless wishing I could help.”

“It's about the insanity and duality of the world we live in today - how there are so many terrible things but it is love and understanding that binds so many of us together and let's us get past all of our ‘worries’ to find peace. This is a continuation of the song Revelation 8:2 on the first ‘Move Me’ project in which I proclaim ‘Love is my religion,’ and despite the negativity that surrounds us, that sharing that love is my light and my purpose.”

Listen to the song below, and look out for ‘Move Me II: The Present’ out February 9th...

Words: Grant Brydon

