Lyves Truly Lets Go On 'Holding Back'

Lyves seemed to really capture attention with this year's 'Like Water' EP.

Material that dared to be different, the sheer emotional weight of the London artist's work was breathtaking.

She commented on its release: “That’s my aim, to be as honest and real as possible, my hope is that it speaks to people”.

New single 'Holding Back', then, comes with no small degree of expectation. Thankfully, it scales those heights and a little bit further, a piano-led paean to the experience of letting go.

From the breathless vocal to the reverb-drenched production, the force of Lyves' delivery forces home each and every note.

She explains: "'Holding Back' is about the realisation that, although time passes, some things can take a little longer to move through… it’s about the process of letting go..."

Tune in now.

