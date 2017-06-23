Lyla Foy Shares Magical New Song 'Far Behind You'

Lyla Foy has always threatened to produce something special.

Previous releases have been brimming with potential, with her bold pop voice evident to anyone who cared to pay attention.

New song 'Far Behind You' though, is promise realised, the sound of a potent talent seizing the reins.

A bold, magical return, the electronic production has an other-worldly air, while guest vocals come from Mercury Rev's Jonathan Donahue.

Lyla explains...

It’s about chasing a dream that never happens: an ode to that mission. If creative frustration makes you feel trapped or tiny - keep chasing - or at least write about it.

After finishing the track, I wanted to see if I could get another voice in there with mine, ideally that of Jonathan Donahue from Mercury Rev. I managed to get an introduction via email and very quickly he replied complimenting me on the song and agreeing to get in the driver’s seat to record his parts. There was nothing about the way he sung my words that emulated me, it simply became him.

A really wonderful piece of music, you can check out 'Far Behind You' below.

Catch Lyla Foy at London's Waiting Room on June 7th.

