Lyla Foy Introduces New Album 'Bigger Brighter'

Lyla Foy is set to release new album 'Bigger Brighter' later in the year.

Impressive new single 'Far Behind You' is online now, featuring the distinctive vocals of Mercury Rev's Jonathan Donahue.

Second album 'Bigger Brighter' follows suit on September 14th, crafted alongside Oli Deakin (songwriter and producer, aka Lowpines).

"From fantasy to bedlam and religion to feminism, it covers some ground," she explains. "With this record, one of the main things I recognise is that I’ve been more explicit with my lyrics and I feel slightly uncomfortable revealing this insight into my character."

"This album comes as a release and also a relief to me. It’s saying goodbye to one cosmos and welcoming another, probably more chaotic one. Time to let it fly!"

Check out 'Far Behind You' below.

Catch Lyla Foy at London's Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on October 4th.

