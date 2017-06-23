Luxury Apartments Are Thrillingly Intense

Luxury Apartments are making a noise.

A series of feral, intense live shows around London have created startling word of mouth hype, with the three-piece displaying untamed, unrivalled energy.

Barbed wire riffs set against furious, D-Beat level drumming, the band match hardcore's uncompromising stance to a sense of sonic austerity.

New single 'Luxury Apartments' is a mini-manifesto of sorts, with All Types Of Slime set to give the track a limited vinyl pressing next year.

It's a thrilling, pulse-quickening racket, with the three-piece laying absolute waste to the studio across a track that lasts in seconds, rather than minutes.

A helter-skelter dash to the finish line, it's got us very excited indeed...

Photo Credit: Andreia Lemos

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.