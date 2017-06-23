Luxury Apartments Are Thrillingly Intense

Luxury Apartments are making a noise.
A series of feral, intense live shows around London have created startling word of mouth hype, with the three-piece displaying untamed, unrivalled energy.
Barbed wire riffs set against furious, D-Beat level drumming, the band match hardcore's uncompromising stance to a sense of sonic austerity.
New single 'Luxury Apartments' is a mini-manifesto of sorts, with All Types Of Slime set to give the track a limited vinyl pressing next year.
It's a thrilling, pulse-quickening racket, with the three-piece laying absolute waste to the studio across a track that lasts in seconds, rather than minutes.
A helter-skelter dash to the finish line, it's got us very excited indeed...
Photo Credit: Andreia Lemos
