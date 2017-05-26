Lunice Drops New Cut 'Mazerati'

The producer's album is finally on the horizon...
Lunice

Montreal producer Lunice has shared new cut 'Mazerati' - tune in now.

The beat maker is focussing on solo material, with his fastidious nature pushing his output to higher and higher levels.

A debut album is said to be incoming - before the end of the year, it seems - with long-time home LuckyMe sharing new cut 'Mazerati'.

It's an emphatic, muscular return, fusing his maximalist take on hip-hop with crunching electronics. Tune in now.

Lunice’s CCCLX live show will debut at Barcelona’s Sonar By Night on June 16th.

