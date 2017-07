LUNICE has dropped the powerful video for his new track 'Distrust'.

The Montreal producer is gearing up to release his debut album, with new cut 'Distrust' causing a ruckus online.

The powerful, maximalist beat fuses muscular hip-hop with overriding electronics, it features Denzel Curry and fellow crew members J.K. The Reaper and Nell.

Director Sam Rolfes steers the video, with the digital graphics enhancing the performance of Aaron Ricks.

Tune in now.