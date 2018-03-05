Lumerians Get Expansive On New Psych Nugget 'Silver Trash'

Oakland's Lumerians simply cannot be stopped.

The band's lengthy catalogue contains all manner of psychedelic pathways, lysergic trails, and other off-grid dalliances.

Signing to Fuzz Club for their latest project, the group are set to race out of a quiet (by their standards) four years with a new album.

New burner 'Silver Trash' leads the way, and it seems to join the dots between the Stateside underground, Hawkwind, Neu! and more.

Undulating synths veer into view, the bassline spasms erupting out of the speakers, while the half-enchanted vocals have a neat line in psychedelic poetry.

Smashing out past the five minute mark it's a real journey, and not something to be understood slowly. Tune in now.

