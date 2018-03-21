Luke Marzec's 'Say One More Time' Is A Poised, Spectral R&B Gem

British-Polish multi-instrumentalist Luke Marzec hit up Brixton last night, and by all accounts it was a hot ticket.

Unfurling new song after new song, the songwriter and composer afforded fans a rare chance to enter his vivid world.

Patching together lugubrious R&B with immersive electronics, Luke's painterly touch grants rare levels of humanity to his work.

Debut EP 'Chances' arrives on April 27th, and - if you missed last night - then you can check him out at Peckham Liberal Arts Club, London on May 23rd.

With a slot at the Great Escape also on the way these are exciting times for Luke, who recently laid down a live version of a fan favourite.

Playing with 'Say One More Time' has strips the song right down, with those subtle piano flourishes having more in common with Nils Frahm than Frank Ocean.

At heart, though, it works due to great songwriting - graceful and intriguing, it subtly envelopes you and refuses to let go.

Luke Marzec explains: "This started by just experimenting with synth sounds using the kick drum as a metronome. My girlfriend at the time helped me make this song by suggesting which samples of my improvisations to use."

"The sad irony was it was about the impending end of our relationship and our last moment together before leaving. I would walk around London with the song stuck in my head and tried to work out how it made me feel. In the end I wrote the song about my disintegrating relationship and the idea of having a last moment looking into each others’ eyes before leaving."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.