Luke Abbott Returns To Earlham Mystics Duties

Luke Abbott returns to his Earlham Mystics moniker on new project 'Waters'.

The producer launches a trilogy of EPs earlier this year, a new outlet for his ever-evolving creativity.

He comments in the press note: "I was speaking to a comedian once after a stand up show, he told me "it's a formula". I like thinking about function and formula, it's at the core of creativity. I think you have to embrace it and be aware that it's there; otherwise you fall foul of it."

New EP 'Waters' emerges digitally on July 28th via Gold Panda's NOTOWN Recordings imprint, with a vinyl pressing due later in the year.

New cut 'Waters' is online now - bathe in Abbott's electronics below.