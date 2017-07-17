Lucy Rose Shares 'All That Fear'

Lucy Rose has shared new track 'All That Fear' - tune in now.

New album 'Something's Changing' is out now, the product of some overwhelmingly creative studio sessions.

Out now, not everything written and recorded during those sessions ended up on the finished album, with the songwriter keeping some material back.

New song 'All That Fear' was penned in the studio, and it's been placed online now as a treat for fans.

A soft, beautifully balanced piece, those tinkling piano chords underpin Lucy's softly devastating vocal.

Much more than an album cut off, you can check out 'All That Fear' below.

