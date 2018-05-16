Lucy Mason Has Covered Radiohead's 'High And Dry'

Lucy Mason has a powerful, often quite poignant touch.

The songwriter's fragile yet emboldened approach gives her music a subtle intensity, something that rings out clearly on live shows.

Lucy will release her debut album in two parts, with 'Side A' set to arrive on July 27th, and the second half later in the year.

Finally able to get this off her chest, Lucy Mason has also decided to share a beautifully sparse, piano led cover of Radiohead's 'High And Dry'.

Poignant and heart-felt, the simplicity of the performance allows new meaning to emerge from such a much-loved piece of songwriting.

Lucy explains: "The moment I heard this song, was the moment I really fell in love with music. It was the first time I actually felt sad when listening to a song and there was something so addicting and comforting about experiencing that kind of emotion when listening to music and that’s what hooked me."

Tune in now.

