Lucy Dacus Announces New Album 'Historian'

Richmond songwriter Lucy Dacus has announced plans for new album 'Historian'.

The newcomer's debut album 'No Burden' was a real delight, with word of mouth hype sparking a full re-issue on Matador.

The Stateside label supported Lucy Dacus as she worked on a follow up, convening in a Nashville studio earlier this year.

New album 'Historian' will be released on March 2nd, with Lucy sharing biting new single 'Night Shift'.

Opening in palatial climes, the song switches up half-way through, becoming a distortion-powered beast.

Towards the end Lucy sings: “In five years I hope the songs feel like covers / Dedicated to new lovers...”

Tune in now.

Catch Lucy Dacus at the following shows:

April

19 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

20 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

21 Manchester Gullivers

22 Birmingham Hare and Hounds 2

24 Bristol Louisiana

25 London Omeara

26 Brighton The Hope and Ruin

