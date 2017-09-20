Low To Release New Album This Year

Sometimes - just sometimes - social media can be a wonderful thing.

Take music fans. Sometimes the suspense can get too much, and they find themselves tweeting questions to their favourite artists.

Such: will Low be releasing a new album in 2018? And sometimes - just sometimes - the band will tweet back.

The moral/message of the story is that yes, Low will be releasing a new album in 2018, and we're pretty thankful about that.

Check out the exchange below.

