Low To Release New Album This Year

Sometimes - just sometimes - social media can be a wonderful thing.
Take music fans. Sometimes the suspense can get too much, and they find themselves tweeting questions to their favourite artists.
Such: will Low be releasing a new album in 2018? And sometimes - just sometimes - the band will tweet back.
The moral/message of the story is that yes, Low will be releasing a new album in 2018, and we're pretty thankful about that.
Check out the exchange below.
January 22, 2018
