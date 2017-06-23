Low Announce New Album 'Double Negative'

Low are set to release new album 'Double Negative' on September 14th.

The incoming record is billed as yet another about-turn for the group, who have re-enlisted B.J. Burton as producer.

Working with someone stepped in hip-hop seems to unleash something in Low, opening up fresh space for them to explore.

New album 'Double Negative' is incoming, with Low set to play Meltdown festival in London later this month.

Sharing a new inter-locking video triptych, the stark visuals are the perfect compliment to some of Low's most unrelenting creativity yet.

Tune in now.

Catch Low at the following shows:

June

19 Leeds Brudenell Social

20 London Queen Elizabeth Hall (Robert Smith's Meltdown Festival)

October

15 Bristol Trinity

16 Manchester Cathedral

17 Dublin Vicar Street

