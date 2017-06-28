Louis VI's 'Jazz Got Me' Is An Inspiration

Louis VI has a global reach.

Starting as a jazz drummer but steeped in underground hip-hop and grime, his work reflects all of these sounds and more in its free-flowing creativity.

Able to truly stretch, 2018 promises much from the London artist - new material, live shows, and some stellar hook ups.

New song 'Jazz Got Me' feels like an anthem-in-waiting, with that rumbling bass line set against trumpet flourishes and Louis VI's impeccable flow.

The one and only Mick Jenkins laid down some guest bars, matching London underground against Stateside hip-hop.

Of the hook up Louis VI explains: "We have a lot of friends in common, IAMNOBODI, Xavier etc so it came about organically... I'd already produced the track and done my vocals and Mick heard the track and delivered the verse the same week".

"My brotha, Emile Martinez really took it to the next level with his trumpet parts. He's a big part of why I felt so at home in LA, I consider Emile family and it was incredible to be able to have such a talented and infamous player bless the track."

Louis VI introduces 'Jazz Got Me' by saying: "The track sees London, Chicago and Los Angeles all unite to create a whole new vibe and style that will shake the speakers in the shoobz but a message to leave you empowered, woke and energised to surmount the bullshit in your life."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Chris Ramirez

