Louis VI Shares New Cut 'Floatin'

Underground shooting star Louis VI has dropped new single 'Floatin'.

The rapper hit up a Clash show in London's KOKO venue earlier this year, and his stellar mic control caused a ruckus in the venue's top room.

Debut album 'Sugar Like Salt' drops on June 15th, with Louis VI pairing up with Jelani Blackman on new single 'Floatin'.

Those jazz elements remain - Nubya Garcia contributes - but it's a slightly more introverted, personal return from the Londoner.

He explains: "The song is about the painful side of love, that breakup. There’s so many issues, it’s like you’re ‘Floatin’ in this stormy sea trying to stay above the water, stop yourself from drowning in the pain. The turbid water is a metaphor for the the emotions and the mind going through all this while you’re trying to hold it together. There’s a lot of emotion when you lose a girl, there’s anger there, but mixed and confused with lingering love, desire, revenge, jealousy, all of it. It’s messy."

"The last shot in the video is like my final breath, maybe I didn’t make it, I slipped under the surface, you see the last bubbles one from each eye and one from my mouth, maybe that’s me drowning or maybe that’s me letting go…"

Tune in now.

