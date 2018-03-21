Louis Rustum's 'Tongue Tied' Is A Superb Piece Of Future R&B

Louis Rustum marked his arrival with a full EP in 2014, a release that welcomed a new voice amid the currents of R&B.

Since then, his music has only increased in relevancy. R&B's journey from commercialised sound to key component of the avant garde has opened up new pathways, presented fresh opportunities.

Continually working, striving to forge new avenues, Louis Rustum ensured his artistic growth would follow his personal development.

New single 'Tongue Tied' is incoming, and it presents the Danish vocalist in a sharply defined but strikingly new realm.

An immersive experience from the off, it's a beautifully composed piece of work. Louis Rustum comments:

"The most important thing for me right now is to release songs that reflect my personal growth. ‘Tongue Tied’ was written in a period where I had to let go in order to learn more about myself."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.