Lorde Cancels Israeli Show

Lorde has cancelled a show in Israel, it has been confirmed.

The singer was due to play Tel Aviv in June 2018, but the announcement was followed by criticism in some quarters.

The BDS movement calls for a cultural boycott of Israel, and activists made their displeasure of the move known.

Lorde has now cancelled the show, saying "I'm not too proud to say I didn't make the right call on this one".

Her statement ends: "I hope one day we call can dance".

Check out the statement below.

Here is @Lorde's statement on the cancellation of her Tel Aviv show, via Israeli PR for the concert. pic.twitter.com/Ph0uGHRjCV — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) December 24, 2017

Lorde's current gig calendar includes two shows in Russia, sparking claims that her statement is hypocritical given that country's widely reported human rights abuses.

Since the singer announced two stops in Russia and one in Tel Aviv on Twitter last week, she was bombarded with calls for her to cancel the Israel show. Nobody seemed to have a problem with her concerts in Russia, that bastion of human rights. — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) December 24, 2017

