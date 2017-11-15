Loop Offers Tropical Pop Thrills On 'Give 'n' Take'

It's fair to say that Loop had a great 2017.

Her acclaimed debut EP 'Call Me Loop' notched up more than two million streams, a relentlessly creative, joyous pop document.

But she wants more. Ever-ambitious, the London based pop newcomer leaped into the New Year with a triumphant headline show and a brand new track.

Technically not released for another 24 hours - we're giving you a sneak peak, natch - 'Give 'n' Take' is the spicy tropical pop banger you never knew you needed until now.

Bold, precocious pop music, the production is laden with hidden secrets, from the subtle house builds to the 8-bit echoes.

Loop's songwriting mirrors this, with the soaring melody disguising one of her most personal lyrics. She explains...

“This is a song about reaching that point in a relationship where the spark and spontaneity has gone and you need more effort from your partner. It’s quite a fun tongue-in-cheek song but the lyrics are actually really personal as they’re about a relationship with an ex...”

Tune in now.

