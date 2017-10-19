Loom Launches New 'London Ambient' EP

Loom is set to release new EP 'London Ambient' on November 24th.

The producer returns to Gobstopper for his third outing on the label, and it finds the beat maker further broadening his sound.

Also noted for his work with the Acid Fantasy parties, the incoming EP matches his skeletal grime sound to day-glo club tropes.

“I’ve been introduced to so much new stuff, music I never would have heard before,” Loom explains “…and these new influences gave me loads more drive to start making music”.

New cut 'Aacccid' is online now, and it's perfect for dank, cramped spaces, with the flouro synths rattling against ravey beats and snippets of distorted vocal.

Tune in now.

