LoneLady Announces Temporary Installation

LoneLady has confirmed plans to host a temporary installation on the edge of Manchester.

The songwriter explored barren post-industrial landscapes on her 2015 album 'Hinterland', with her post-punk leanings fused to a crisp pop touch.

The new project continues this journey, with LoneLady focussing on new song 'Little Fugue', seemingly recorded during the 'Hinterland' sessions.

The installation is located at Miles Platting, Manchester, a barren area close to Ancoats, Ardwick, and Clayton.

The song will play on a loop until the batteries run down, although you might want to bring your own headphones.

Check out the map below for directions, or read LoneLady's full blog post announcing the installation.

Need some more LoneLady in your life? Well, she's working on new material at London's Somerset House.

