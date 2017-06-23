London's Margot Chime Hard On 'Desensitised'

Margot know that to create art in London you have to work pretty damn hard.

The five piece have scouted round for rehearsal rooms, squeezed themselves into tiny spaces in an attempt to make it all work.

So far, it seems to be coming together. The South London group have a new EP incoming, and it channels their surroundings into jangle pop guitar epics.

Vocalist Alex Hannaway explains: "In our twenties and living in London, we write autobiographically, often with realism at the core of the subject matter."

We're able to share 'Desensitised', and it's about the way people become subtly used to such debilitating atmosphere, but it presents this in a wistfully beautiful manner.

He continues: "It's about the commute to office blocks, and how its oppressive nature, from the geography to the lonely crowds, can infiltrate, misdirect and dowse appetite and ambition. Writing the song was cathartic, an act of strength and perseverance, a determination not to become desensitised."

One for fans of early Wild Nothing, Beach Fossils, or The Pastels, you can check out 'Desensitised' below.

