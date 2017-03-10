London's Hot Dreams Share Atmospheric New Cut 'Another Night'

London newcomers Hot Dreams have shared atmospheric cut 'Another Night'.

The band introduced themselves with languid gem 'Plungepool', and will release their debut EP in the opening weeks of 2018.

New cut 'Another Night' certainly raises expectations, with Hot Dreams matching their post-punk inspired atmospherics to some definite pop tendencies.

It's a sly, addictive return, one that pits the band's artful gaze against some addictive, continually probing melodies.

Tune in below.

