Lomboy Share Other-Worldly New Cut 'Alien Lady'

Lomboy have shared other-worldly new song 'Alien Lady'.

The group is led by vocalist Tanja Frinta, an Austrian-born artist whose travels have taken her to Sweden, Spain and Belgium.

Now essentially based in Paris - with the odd trip to Tokyo, as well - Lomboy emerged from her imagination, matching psychedelic tropes to blissed out synth pop.

New EP 'Warped Caress' will be released on February 16th, and it's shaping up to be something rather exciting indeed.

Lead cut 'Alien Lady' is online now, and it's a beguiling if unerringly weird document that fuses an almost trip-hop beat with some decidedly lysergic noises.

Impressive stuff - you can tune in below.

'Warped Caress' EP will be released on February 16th.

