Loma's 'Black Willow' Is Brooding, Somnambulist Pop

New American project Loma have introduced themselves with new album 'Loma'.

The band consists of Shearwater vocalist Jonathan Meiburg working alongside Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski of Cross Record.

The musicians met while on tour, with Meiburg checking out Cross Records as they played excellent support show after excellent support show.

Swapping ideas, Loma gradually emerged from these lengthy spells on the road, before the trio eventually convened in a remote house in the Texas hill country.

Debut album 'Loma' was recorded during this time, a spell also marked by a deterioration in Cross and Duszynski's relationship - they soon divorced.

Out next year, 'Loma' is preceded by brooding new track 'Black Willow', a piece of somnambulist pop that arrives with a still, midnight air.

Tune in now.

'Loma' will be released on February 16th - pre-order LINK . Tracklisting:

1. Who Is Speaking?

2. Dark Oscillations

3. Joy

4. I Don’t Want Children

5. Relay Runner

6. White Glass

7. Sundogs

8. Jornada

9. Shadow Relief

10. Black Willow

