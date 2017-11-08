Lloyd Llewellyn's 'Run' Has A Brisk Authenticity

Welsh songwriter Lloyd Llewellyn seems to take huge strides with each song.
Gaining appreciation from BBC Introducing and 6Music, he's also played with Sofar Sounds alongside a string of festivals.
It's the music, though, that matters. New song 'Run' looks backwards in order to go forwards, the sound of a young artist coming to terms with his own ability.
He comments: "'Run' was the first song I ever wrote, back at my parents house on an out-of-tune piano. It’s about escaping what was a toxic relationship for both sides. Both of us made our mistakes but there were times which neither of us wanted to let go of - young and reckless love brought the best and worst out of us."
Imbued with a brisk authenticity, the slight touch of brass picks up on the wealth of emotion in Lloyd's voice.
Tune in now.
