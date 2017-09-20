LIZ Showcases Both Sides Of Her Personality On This New Release

LIZ - dubbed the queen of Mad Decent - is back.

Irrepressible and resolutely pop personality, she balances a deep knowledge of the underground with sky-rocketing ambitions.

Returning with not one but two slices of fresh material, displaying the two contrary sides of her art, of her personality.

'Could U Love Me' is a digital ballad, those pained lyrics soaked in clinical electronics; 'Queen Of Me' meanwhile channels "this playful inner alter-ego I have inside of me..."

Out now, this dual-release opens an important 12 months for LIZ. Tune in now...

