LIZ Showcases Both Sides Of Her Personality On This New Release

LIZ - dubbed the queen of Mad Decent - is back.
Irrepressible and resolutely pop personality, she balances a deep knowledge of the underground with sky-rocketing ambitions.
Returning with not one but two slices of fresh material, displaying the two contrary sides of her art, of her personality.
'Could U Love Me' is a digital ballad, those pained lyrics soaked in clinical electronics; 'Queen Of Me' meanwhile channels "this playful inner alter-ego I have inside of me..."
Out now, this dual-release opens an important 12 months for LIZ. Tune in now...
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.