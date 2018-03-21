Liz Lawrence Shares 'Circling Numbers' And 'Floors'

Liz Lawrence needed some time out.

As a vocalist and collaborator her voice had appeared on some massive tunes, releases by the likes of Cash + David, Bombay Bicycle Club, and more.

But then she wanted to call a halt... to all of it. Retreating to her room, she began sketching out new songs, fresh ideas, something that inspired her in the way she used to be inspired.

Returning in the fading weeks of 2017 with a double A-side single, it was clear that Liz had regained her thirst, recovered a fleeting sense of momentum.

Now she's released two more songs, a further double-single drop that sketches out the pop territory she wants to occupy.

'Circling Numbers' and 'Floors' sit together well as a piece, deft lyricism and neat melodic flair combining to striking effect.

The two songs are equally strong, a complimentary pair that bring out fresh nuance from Liz' work.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.