Little Barrie's Virgil Howe Has Died

Little Barrie drummer Virgil Howe has died suddenly, it has been reported.

The musician - son of rock legend Steve Howe - was a key component of the band, with his thunder-powered drums adding real live muscle.

Little Barrie were set to kick off a full UK tour shortly, but those plans have been shattered by some tragic news.

Virgil Howe has died suddenly, at the age of 41. Frontman Barrie Cadogan comments:

"We are heartbroken that we have lost our dear friend and brother Virgil Howe. Our thoughts are with his daughter, family and partner. Please respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Lewis Wharton adds: “I am utterly devastated to lose my friend and a positive force in my life.”

My friends, @LittleBarrie are in pain today. They lost Virgil, wonderful bandmate, a lovely guy. Love to them and to all Virgil's family. — Edwyn Collins (@EdwynCollins) September 12, 2017

@virgilhowe rest in power — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) September 12, 2017

Tickets for all upcoming Little Barrie shows will be refunded at the point of purchase.

