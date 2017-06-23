Listen: Zuzu - 'All Good'

Liverpool riser Zuzu has shared slow-burning new song 'All Good'.

The songwriter's new EP 'Made On Earth By Humans' is out shortly, and it's shaping up to be a cracker.

Slow-burning new song 'All Good' matches a prowling vocal from Zuzu to some unhinged, fuzzed out guitar lines.

It's an imposing return, with the bite of her lyricism matched to the clarity of her vocal performance.

Seeming to leap forward with each release, 'All Good' finds Zuzu on the brink of something special.

Tune in now.

