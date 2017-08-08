Listen: Zola Jesus - 'Siphon'

Zola Jesus has shared dark and deeply moving new song 'Siphon'.

An artist who tends to dig deep within herself when writing, Zola Jesus carves out imposing new sounds on upcoming album 'Okovi'.

Out on September 8th, she has decided to trail the release with one final track - the emphatically moving 'Siphon'.

Co-produced by Zola Jesus, WIFE, and Alex DeGroot, it draws from a quite staggering personal place to achieve something wholly affecting.

She explains: "Initially, I was apprehensive about releasing Siphon into the world. This song was not intended for public consumption. It was written for someone very close to me who had attempted suicide for the second time."

"In the weeks surrounding this tragedy, I desperately tried everything I could to convince them to stay alive. There is no greater horror than watching someone you love physically destroy themselves… not knowing if you would see them tomorrow . In the end, I decided this song needed to be heard, not only by this person, but by others as well."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jesse Draxler

