Listen: Zilo - 'Don't Waste My Time'

Rising London vocalist Zilo has shared powerful new song 'Don't Waste My Time'.

Across a handful of singles Zilo has sketched out a remarkable artistic stance, matching effortless R&B against rich soul and some boom-bap hip-hop influences.

New single 'Don't Waste My Time' continues her impeccable rise, and there's a subtle 90s influence in the songwriting.

Perhaps it's the jazz elements - those piano notes, the looseness of the rhythm - which recalls Gangstarr or even Tribe, while the vocals have a bright, summer essence.

Refusing to be hemmed in, 'Don't Waste My Time' is a terrific new effort from a vocalist we'll enjoying keeping tabs on.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.