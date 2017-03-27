Listen: Yuki Ame - 'Circles'

Rising Bristol producer Yuki Ame has shared new track 'Circles'.

The musician has been making waves in his home city across the past 12 months, handing his tunes on various USBs to friends, associates, and perplexed passers by.

Pitched somewhere between the soulful lineage of Bristol and current advancements in electronics, Yuki Ame matched an inquisitive mind to a commitment towards communication.

New song 'Circles' is online now, released by London based creative collective Panel. It's a fascinating introduction, with the producer finding the delicate balance between abstraction and the purity of soul.

ZOE takes the lead vocal, a lyric inspired by the failure of relationships and long night buses around South London.

Yuki Ame on Circles: "The concept formed from wanting to combine the melodic and harmonic nature of folk and written song with electronic rhythm and synthesis..."

Tune in now.

