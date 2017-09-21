Listen: Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share 'Phone Jam'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a snippet of new music titled 'Phone Jam'.
The band last released a studio album in 2013, with 'Mosquito' being followed by a world tour.
Since then, though, the Brooklyn band have been largely absent, with fans left to ponder that their next move could be.
Re-igniting their social media accounts, Yeah Yeah Yeahs appear to be teasing a re-issue of debut album 'Fever To Tell'.
A piece of 'new' material titled 'Phone Jam' has also emerged - check it out below.
