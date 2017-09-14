Listen: Wyvern Lingo - 'Out Of My Hands'

Irish three-piece Wyvern Lingo have shared powerful new track 'Out Of My Hands'.

The group's wistful folk-hewn songwriting takes a turn towards the political, and looks towards elements of injustice in today's society.

It's a striking return, with Wyvern Lingo contrasting international elements such as the ongoing migrant crisis with aspects of Irish politics.

A whipsmart combination of striking melody and social commentary, 'Out Of My Hands' may be the most rounded, mature track the trio have yet composed.

Karen from the band says: "'Out Of My Hands' was inspired by a man I met in a pub, the night of the Home Sweet Home / Occupy Nama demonstration. He was completely cynical towards activism. I tried to get inside his head, that mistrust and negativity on the refugee crisis, homelessness in Ireland, and the Repeal the 8th movement."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.