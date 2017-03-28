Listen: Woodes - 'Run For It'

Woodes has shared her powerful, emphatic, percussive new cut 'Run For It'.

The Australian artist is a true original, a pop prodigy who seems to know exactly where each note should fit.

New cut 'Run For It' underlines this. The production is huge, an epic return that scales vast heights before plummeting into the depths.

It's the vocal, though, that truly takes Woodes to the next level. She explains:

"There was potential for the song to stay in a dark place but the chorus was important for me to shift the energy positively."

Tune in now.