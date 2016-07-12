Listen: Wiley, Jme Spare On 'Call The Shots'

Wiley has confirmed new album 'Godfather II' will arrive shortly.

The London artist pushed solo album 'Godfather' into the upper echelons of the charts, a remarkable achievement for what was essentially a pure grime album.

Subsequent live shows were a joy, with Clash catching a collaboration-heavy night at the Roundhouse, featuring Stormzy, Newham Generals, and so many more.

Hotly anticipated sequel 'Godfather II' is incoming, with Wiley sharing new cut 'Call The Shots'.

An emphatic return, it's bolstered by the presence of Jme - perhaps the only person on Twitter we like more than Wiley himself!

