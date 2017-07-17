Listen: WILDES - 'Ghost'

London newcomer WILDES has a striking, emphatic approach.

Alt-pop that wears its heart on its sleeve, she's currently prepping her debut EP for release on her own HOMETOWN Records.

New track 'Ghost' is the latest to be released, and it's a vivid, atmospheric portrayal of the lingering impact a failed relationship can have.

WILDES explains: “It’s a song about the effects a past lover has on our future selves. Their words haunt us, and we long for their memories to remain after they’ve gone. Even the smallest moment with them can shape who we become”.

Capable of sending a chill down your spine, you can check out 'Ghost' below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.