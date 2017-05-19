Listen: White Wine - 'Killer Brilliance'

Biting, flamboyant songwriting with dramatic flair...
Robin Murray
News
13 · 06 · 2017
White Wine

Robin Murray / / 13 · 06 · 2017
Leipzig trio White Wine have shared new cut 'Killer Brilliance' - tune in now.

The German band recently re-jigged their line up, and this seemed to unlock new facets of their songwriting.

New album 'Killer Brilliance' arrives on September 29th, a cross-genre affair that aims for something "dark and sinister".

The title cut is online now, with White Wine explaining: "There's so much complexity in life and human emotion that I have a hard time feeling convinced a song is always either happy, sad, melancholic, angry or scared. I look at these emotions like elements that are constantly colliding with each other, so it's my duty as a songwriter to reflect that. I want to fall in and out of the cracks of genres, finding the nerves not yet hit. It's usually in the disturbing part of the spectrum..."

Tune in now.

White Wine
