Listen: White Wine - 'Killer Brilliance'

Leipzig trio White Wine have shared new cut 'Killer Brilliance' - tune in now.

The German band recently re-jigged their line up, and this seemed to unlock new facets of their songwriting.

New album 'Killer Brilliance' arrives on September 29th, a cross-genre affair that aims for something "dark and sinister".

The title cut is online now, with White Wine explaining: "There's so much complexity in life and human emotion that I have a hard time feeling convinced a song is always either happy, sad, melancholic, angry or scared. I look at these emotions like elements that are constantly colliding with each other, so it's my duty as a songwriter to reflect that. I want to fall in and out of the cracks of genres, finding the nerves not yet hit. It's usually in the disturbing part of the spectrum..."

