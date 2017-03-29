Listen: White Room - 'Cable-Built Dreamland'

Hotly tipped Brighton group White Room have shared new track 'Cable-Built Dreamland'.
The band's new double EP 'Eight' is incoming, the most ambitious document yet from the psych-pop upstarts.
New single 'Cable-Built Dreamland' dissolves into the everyday, a tale of austerity UK that arrives with plenty of imagination.
Psych-pop melodies with a punk directness, it pokes at the sterile nature of social media driven interaction.
Jake Smallwood stated: “It’s about people’s narcissistic obsession with how they are perceived online; the mask they create behind which they disguise their true selves. It’s a group of friends sat round a table, all with phone in hand, silent.”
Catch White Room on their debut headline tour:
November
27 Brighton The Hope & Ruin
28 London The Shacklewell Arms
29 Birmingham Actress & Bishop
30 Liverpool The Magnet
December
2 Manchester The Eagle Inn
