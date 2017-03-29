Listen: White Room - 'Cable-Built Dreamland'

Hotly tipped Brighton group White Room have shared new track 'Cable-Built Dreamland'.

The band's new double EP 'Eight' is incoming, the most ambitious document yet from the psych-pop upstarts.

New single 'Cable-Built Dreamland' dissolves into the everyday, a tale of austerity UK that arrives with plenty of imagination.

Psych-pop melodies with a punk directness, it pokes at the sterile nature of social media driven interaction.

Jake Smallwood stated: “It’s about people’s narcissistic obsession with how they are perceived online; the mask they create behind which they disguise their true selves. It’s a group of friends sat round a table, all with phone in hand, silent.”

Tune in now.

Catch White Room on their debut headline tour:

November

27 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

28 London The Shacklewell Arms

29 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

30 Liverpool The Magnet

December

2 Manchester The Eagle Inn

For tickets to the latest White Room shows click HERE.

