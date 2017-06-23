Listen: White Denim - 'It Might Get Dark'

Texan outfit White Denim have shared boogie-laden new wonder 'It Might Get Dark'.

The band are stirring once more, with new album 'Performance' set to be released next month.

Set to play two - completely sold out - shows at London's Moth Club venue, White Denim have now shared a brand new boogie jammer.

'It Might Get Dark' recalls early ZZ Top or even 'Exile On Main Street' in its effortless connection with rock 'n' roll's physical thrills.

Superbly well done, it finds White Denim amplifying the energy while keeping their creative completely, completely constant.

Tune in now.

'Performance' will be released on August 24th.

