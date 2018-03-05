Listen: Westerman - 'Edison'

Alt-pop maverick Westerman has shared new single 'Edison' - tune in now.

The songwriter recently breezed into London's Shacklewell Arms, playing a slew of new material.

The packed crowd were treated to an enchanting performance, one that underlined the stellar potential that runs through his work.

New single 'Edison' is incoming on Blue Flowers, and it's a real light bulb moment, with the simple machine drum click working amid a jagged, highly suggestive arrangement.

Westerman explains: “It’s about ambition, petulance and ill preparation. I imagined myself inside the head of the megalomaniac. I played around with all the unmet need and fear you would find there."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jamie Sinclair

