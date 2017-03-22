Listen: Weird Milk - 'All Night'

West London four-piece Weird Milk have shared wonky new single 'All Night'.

The band's acerbic, off beat charms are building into something rather intriguing, with each new release adding another string to their bow.

Out now, 'All Night' has a kind of deeply English, offbeat reggae influence, matching those tropical flavours against the intertwined voices of co-lead singers Alex Griffiths and Zach Campbel.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find some tender lyricism, with Weird Milk proving that there's a lot more to their music than simply those impish melodies.

Tune in now.